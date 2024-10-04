Islamabad admin launches dengue awareness drive; highest one day cases reported in Rwp

ISLAMABAD/ Rawalpindi - The district administration has launched an awareness campaign to sensitize people about the prevention and control of dengue fever in Islamabad.

The administration brought together various institutions and experts and held a series of training and awareness sessions to combat the rising spread of dengue in the city, said the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration here. Representatives from several ministries participated on behalf of the Health Department and discussed ways to handle dengue prevention. On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, emphasized that the campaign’s scope should expand further to ensure maximum coverage.

He stated that the awareness efforts would be carried out in collaboration with all relevant institutions to ensure effectiveness.

During these sessions, training on standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent dengue was provided. This included key information on recognizing symptoms and preventive actions the public can take to reduce the risk of dengue.

Meanwhile, the dengue awareness campaigns are also being conducted in public places to inform people about the dangers of dengue and what they can do to protect themselves and their families. The administration’s goal was to ensure that people from all walks of life have access to accurate information about the disease and preventive measures, helping to reduce the number of cases in the region.

On the other hand, dengue surge is at its peak as an increased number of patients is being reported every passing day in Rawalpindi.

During the last 24 hours, 134 new positive cases have been reported which is the new highest one day count in Rawalpindi, making a total of 1610 patients reported since January 2024.

According to the details released by the District Health Authority (DHA) today, the under treatment patients in various allied hospitals have also increased to 225 after admission of 23 new cases, reaching closer to the beds capacity in dengue specified wards with 300 beds.

However, the recently announced plan of enhancing the beds occupancies to double by Khawaja Imran, Minister for Primary Health Punjab, which he unveiled during his recent visit to the district, has also been placed.

The report shows that Holy Family Hospital (HFH) is treating the highest 80 patients admitted in its dengue wards out of total 225 indoor patients. 76 patients are present in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 35 in Rawalpindi Teaching Hospital and 34 patients are under-treatment in Fauji Foundation Hospital.

The report further reveals that the ratio between indoor patients and the discharged ones from the hospital has also increased.

To further the awareness campaign, the health authority has placed banners in and around the new katchehri premises with messages regarding dengue preventive measures and control.