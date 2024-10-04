Friday, October 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Israel hits Beirut, says retaliation to Iran attacks will be soon

Lebanon says Israeli fire killed over 40 rescuers, firefighters in 3 days | Emirates halts Iran, Iraq, Jordan flights over ‘regional unrest’

Israel hits Beirut, says retaliation to Iran attacks will be soon
NEWS WIRE
October 04, 2024
Newspaper, International

BEIRUT/ DUBAI  -  Three Israeli airstrikes struck the southern suburbs of Beirut Thursday afternoon local time, “one of which targeted (the neighborhood of) Haret Hreik,” Lebanese state media NNA reports. Hezbollah announced shortly after the blasts that its media office was targeted, on a WhatsApp group it shares with reporters.

Lebanon’s health minister said Thursday that more than 40 paramedics and firefighters had been killed by Israeli fire in three days, among 97 killed since Hezbollah and Israel began fighting last October.

Firass Abiad told reporters that in three days 40 people “among those working in ambulances and fire trucks” were killed. He said 97 “paramedics and firefighters” had been killed and 188 wounded since fighting began.  The toll includes emergency personnel from organisations affiliated with Hezbollah or other Lebanese factions.

President confers Nishan-e-Pakistan award on Malaysian PM

Since the clashes began, 1,974 people have been killed by Israeli fire, 127 of them children, he said. More than 9,350 people have been wounded. Dubai-based Emirates Thursday cancelled flights to Iraq, Iran and Jordan for three days over “regional unrest”, after an Iranian missile strike on Israel stoked fears of a wider war.

“Emirates is cancelling all flights to/from Iraq (Basra and Baghdad), Iran (Tehran), and Jordan (Amman) on 4th and 5th October due to regional unrest” with immediate effect, said the airline.

The Middle East’s biggest airline had previously announced cancellations between Dubai and Beirut until October 8, as several other carriers also put some services on hold.

Israel’s war cabinet is weighing its options and “will not sit idly by” after Iran launched its largest-ever attack on the country, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

IHC bins plea challenging appointment of CEC Raja

“What happened last night was an unprecedented response and as I said today in the Security Council that it will be a very strong, painful response. It will be soon.” Danon said Wednesday night.  “I think they know that we have the capabilities to reach any destination in the Middle East and it’s up to us to decide how to do it and what to target.”

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1727941174.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024