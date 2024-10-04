K-Electric seeks to save Rs80b in subsidies

Islamabad - The diversion of gas from Captive Power Plants to K-Electric’s power plants could save Rs 80 billion in subsidies to the government.

In a public hearing on K-Electric’s petition for monthly fuel charge adjustments (FCA), arranged by NEPRA, the Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chapter demanded the cancellation of K-Electric’s distribution license and its handover to the Federal Government.

K-Electric has affirmed its readiness to provide uninterrupted power supply to industrial consumers transitioning from captive power plants, following a recent decision by the Government of Pakistan. During NEPRA’s public hearing regarding K-Electric’s request for a provisional fuel charges adjustment of PKR 0.51/kWh for August 2024, K-Electric’s CFO, Aamir Ghaziani, highlighted that the company has sufficient supply in its system to facilitate these industries. Ghaziani reiterated K-Electric’s commitment to supporting industrial consumers in this transition to the grid, either through third-party arrangements or directly.

The hearing also revealed that K-Electric could save the government at least Rs 80 billion in tariff subsidies if it were provided with natural gas instead of the more expensive RLNG. This substantial saving could reduce the overall electricity cost for consumers by up to Rs 10-15 per unit. K-Electric further noted that it had experienced approximately one percent year-on-year demand growth between August 2023 and August 2024, while other distribution companies reported a decline in demand.

Rehan Jawed, representing the Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI), raised concerns about the delay in determining K-Electric’s generation tariff under the new Multi-Year Tariff. He argued that while natural gas is being provided to captive power plants, this primarily benefits a few business groups, placing other industries and consumers at a disadvantage. Jawed added that just 100 MMCFD of natural gas supplied to K-Electric could save an estimated Rs 80 billion in subsidies for Karachi’s power consumers. He also mentioned that the capacity cost borne by customers on the grid would amount to around PKR 132 million due to captive plants using the grid as a backup source.

In response to a comment from Tanveer Bari, Vice President at KCCI, Ghaziani clarified that the elevated costs were primarily due to the expensive fuel being supplied to K-Electric rather than inefficiencies. He emphasized that ensuring a steady supply of natural gas could significantly lower costs for consumers.

Aamir Ghaziani explained that K-Electric is currently piloting a shift from load shedding at the feeder level to the PMT level, with a detailed report already submitted to NEPRA for review. In response to unverified allegations made by Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi’s energy expert Imran Shahid, K-Electric’s CEO also shared that consumers can now apply for new meter connections online or at K-Electric customer care centers.

NEPRA also questioned why Jamaat-e-Islami was dissatisfied with K-Electric’s digitization of its new connections system and the introduction of an online application process. Imran Shahid hesitantly mentioned that the manual system for new connection applications, which had previously been criticized by Jamaat-e-Islami in contrast to today’s hearing, should continue on the sidelines.

NEPRA has reserved its judgment on K-Electric’s provisional FCA request and will announce its final decision, including the duration over which the FCA will be charged to consumers.