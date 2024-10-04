KP CM Gandapur moves PHC for transit bail

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur moved Peshawar High Court (PHC) for transit bail in cases registered against him in Islamabad.

As per details, CM Gandapur stated in his plea that he want to appear before the court but he might get arrested before his appearance at the court.

He urged the court to fix the plea for hearing today and approve his transit bail in order to appear before the court.



Earlier, an Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Ali Amin Gandapur in a case registered at Police Station I-9 under terrorism sections.

The court rejected Gandapur’s pre-arrest bail application and ordered him to appear before the court.

Gandapur’s lawyer, Raja Zuhor Hasan, appeared in court and requested an exemption from his appearance, which the court denied.

The prosecutor argued that Gandapur had consistently violated the law, and the court took notice of his conduct.

Prior to this, a Session Court in Islamabad issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Gandapur in arms and liquor recovery case.

At the outset of the hearing, the court rejected Gandapur’s plea for exemption from appearance on medical grounds.

The session court Judge Shaista Khan Kundi heard the case and ordered the SHO of Bhara Kahu police station to arrest Gandapur and present him before the court tomorrow.