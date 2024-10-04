KP CM pledges to lead protest at D-Chowk, secures temporary bail from PHC

Despite the risk of arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers by the government, vowed on Friday to reach Islamabad's D-Chowk for the protest at all costs.

Addressing the media before departing for Islamabad, Gandapur stressed that PTI workers would arrive at the protest site regardless of the challenges, stating that only orders from PTI founder Imran Khan could stop them.

"I urge all workers to reach D-Chowk for 'Haqeeqi Azadi,'" Gandapur declared. "We will continue our fight for the protection and restoration of the constitution."

In a legal development, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) granted Gandapur bail in two cases until October 25. PHC Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim approved the bail while directing his counsel to present him before the relevant courts subsequently.