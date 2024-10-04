KP minister emphasizes research for better seed production

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture, Maj (R) Sajjad Barkwal, has said that there is a need to introduce seeds in research centers that can increase the per-acre production for farmers, enabling them to become prosperous and allowing the province to move towards self-sufficiency in food.

He expressed these views while presiding over a special meeting of the Provincial Seed Council. The members of the Provincial Seed Council, including the Secretary Agriculture, participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on the agenda, which included proposals and objectives of the Provincial Seed Council, reorganization, certification of seeds, and increasing production. There was a particular discussion on the cultivation of four types of Punjab wheat seeds: Akbar-2019, Urooj-2022, Fakhr Bhakkar-2017, and Bhakkar Star in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It was decided that further research on these seeds, including their production and disease resistance, should be reviewed and presented again in the next week.

The meeting was informed that so far, 41 different varieties of wheat seeds have been introduced. Provincial Minister for Agriculture Sajjad Barkwal directed the establishment of links among directorates of Agriculture regarding seeds. He further instructed to increase the representation of farmers in the Provincial Seed Council and to include members from other districts, including Chitral and Parachinar.

He emphasized that the welfare of the farmers is a priority and mentioned that the production of Kaptan Seed Maize is notable for its high yield. The minister warned that any negligence in departmental affairs would not be tolerated and directed the officers to perform their responsibilities and duties effectively, highlighting that agriculture plays a crucial role in food security.