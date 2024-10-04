KP petroleum dealers demand halt to smuggled fuel sales

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Petroleum Dealers Association has urged authorities to take action against illegal fuel stations selling smuggled fuel.

Speaking at a press conference at the Peshawar Club, association chairman Abdul Majid, Information Secretary Behzad Rehman, and others expressed grave concerns that smuggled Iranian fuel was being sold with impunity across the province.

Majid emphasized that the sale of illegal fuel threatens the livelihoods of over 1,280 registered petrol stations that operate within legal guidelines. He called upon the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to intervene and act swiftly to protect these legitimate businesses.

He also criticized the treatment of petroleum dealers during inspections, expressing worries about fines and closures of fuel stations that lacked proper storage licenses. Majid clarified that obtaining storage licenses is the responsibility of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and OGRA’s director general of explosives, as these licenses are issued in the name of OMCs.

Furthermore, he argued that fuel stations that possess no-objection certificates from deputy commissioners should not be penalized for the oil companies’ failure to secure storage permits.

The dealers stressed that smuggled fuel entering the province through the Taftan border was causing significant financial damage to licensed petroleum dealers, jeopardizing their ability to operate effectively and sustainably in a challenging economic environment.