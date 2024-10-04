Friday, October 04, 2024
Lahore Youth Festival 2024 to feature athletics, cycling and more

Staff Reporter
October 04, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  - The Lahore Youth Festival 2024 will showcase a range of competitions, including a marathon, fun races, cycling, and various athletics events such as 100m, 200m, and 400m sprints, as well as discus throw, javelin throw, shot putt, long jump, high jump, and tug-of-war, along with gymnastics. This announcement was made by DG Sports Punjab, Pervez Iqbal, during a meeting at the National Hockey Stadium on Thursday, attended by key officials, including the Additional Secretary of Higher Education and Directors of Sports from 25 universities and colleges. The festival will be organized under the auspices of the Sports Board Punjab, with the logo set to tour numerous colleges and universities in Lahore over a nine-day period starting October 7. The tour will commence at Government College University (GCU) and conclude at the University of Management and Technology (UMT) on October 16.

Sports trials for the festival will take place at Punjab Stadium, with selected athletes advancing to compete in the finals at Fortress Stadium. Pervez Iqbal emphasized the importance of organizing the Lahore Youth Festival effectively, stating that the Punjab Chief Secretary, Zahid Akhtar Zaman, has issued directives to ensure the success of this mega event.

Staff Reporter

