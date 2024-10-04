Friday, October 04, 2024
Locals demand reversal of college affiliation decision

Ahmad Nabi
October 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Khyber   -   People from various walks of life have objected to the affiliation of Government Post Graduate College Landi Kotal with FATA University, demanding that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government reconsider its decision for the benefit of local students.

During a “Meet the Press” program at the Landi Kotal press club, speakers including Tehsil Chairman Haji Shah Khalid, President of Sayasi Ittehad Murad Hussain Afridi, Pakistan People’s Party District Chief Shah Rehman Shinwari, and student leader Raj Wali criticized the government’s policies, calling them detrimental to education.

They argued that, according to the University Act 2012, the college should be affiliated with the University of Peshawar (UoP), which offers better facilities and is recognized by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

They further expressed dissatisfaction with local parliamentarians for neglecting the community’s concerns and vowed to explore all legal avenues to protect student interests. Students have already boycotted classes for six days in protest against the affiliation.

Ahmad Nabi

