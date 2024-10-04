Malaysian PM concludes successful three-day visit to Pakistan

Malaysian Prime Minister Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim has returned to Malaysia after concluding a successful three-day official visit to Pakistan.

He was seen off at Nur Khan Air Base by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif following his participation in the Pakistan-Malaysia Business Forum at the PM House in Islamabad.

During his visit, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim was honored with the "Nishan-e-Pakistan" by President Asif Ali Zardari. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the long-standing brotherly relationship between Pakistan and Malaysia and expressed appreciation for Anwar Ibrahim’s positive remarks and goodwill towards the people of Pakistan.

The two nations signed multiple agreements aimed at boosting cooperation in key areas, including trade, investment, information technology, and electric vehicle production, ushering in a new chapter in their bilateral relations.