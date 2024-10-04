Friday, October 04, 2024
May-9 cases: LHC rejects bail petitions of two MPAs

October 04, 2024
LAHORE  -  The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday rejected the bail petitions of MPA Hafiz Farhat Abbas and MPA Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood in two cases related to the May 9 violence. However, both MPAs, belonging to the opposition, managed to escape from the LHC premises. A division bench headed by Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi heard the bail petitions of the MPAs and announced the verdict after completion of the arguments by both parties. The MPAs had approached the court seeking bail relief in two cases related to the May 9 violence. They expressed apprehension that they could be arrested in these two cases based on supplementary statements. They pleaded with the court to grant them the benefit of bail.

