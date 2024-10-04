MDCAT Fee Hike

I am writing to highlight a matter of grave concern that requires urgent attention, as it relates to the future of many MDCAT aspirants. Students who had been diligently preparing for their MDCAT exams were left devastated when a sudden hike in the examination fee was announced.

The initial fee was already burdensome, but the standard fee has now risen from PKR 6,000 to PKR 8,000, with late fees reaching PKR 12,000. Underprivileged students, who had been preparing eagerly, are now burdened with the stress of affording this increased fee, and many are questioning whether they will even be able to sit the exam. Some students, unable to pay, have chosen not to register, as the exam fee nearly matches a family’s monthly income. While some have turned to seeking donations, hoping that their participation is vital for their future, this is not a sustainable solution.

But is relying on donations or withdrawing from the exam a viable option? Absolutely not! Withdrawing means another year of waiting, or worse, seeing their dreams shattered. Even when students seek donations, many fear their efforts will be perceived as scams. While some kind-hearted individuals may offer assistance, scammers could easily exploit this method, further discrediting those in genuine need.

It would be far better if the exam organisers reduced the fee or, at the very least, had announced the hike well in advance—months before registration. This would have allowed underprivileged families to plan and save for the increased costs, rather than facing an immediate financial shock. Moreover, there is a risk that, by the time they gather the regular fee, they may still end up being liable for the late fee.

Additionally, creating a transparent and verified platform for donations would help students reach a wider audience, easing their financial burden. This would allow students to focus on their studies without the stress of prohibitive costs.

The future of these young aspirants should not be jeopardised due to financial constraints. I urge the authorities to take swift action to ensure that the MDCAT exam remains accessible to all students, regardless of their financial background. To all MDCAT students, I wish you the best of luck with your preparations and exams. May you overcome any challenges you face and achieve the success you deserve. Stay focused and confident in your abilities—your hard work will pay off!

TANIA DEVI,

Lahore.