Meta launches 'AI Dubbing' feature for insta reels

Meta has introduced a new feature called ‘AI dubbing’ for Instagram Reels, designed to automatically translate audio, enhancing the social interaction experience.

The innovative tool translates audio while synchronizing the speaker's lips with the new language, allowing users to enjoy content without the need for subtitles.

The new dubbing system aims to improve the accuracy and naturalness of translations compared to traditional methods. Currently, the feature is being tested with English and Spanish Reels, with plans to expand to additional languages shortly.

This addition to reel content is expected to significantly increase engagement and outreach for creators, enabling users to access content from around the world in their native languages.

Utilizing its latest AI model, Llama 3.2, Meta has implemented a system that automatically translates audio in Reels videos.

At present, this feature is available only to users in the USA, but it will soon be rolled out to a global audience.