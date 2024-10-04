Friday, October 04, 2024
Mohsin Naqvi rejects PTI's D-Chowk protest plan

Web Desk
6:17 PM | October 04, 2024
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has rejected the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) request to stage a protest at D-Chowk, emphasizing that such demonstrations would not be allowed.

Speaking to the media at D-Chowk, Naqvi reiterated his appeal from the previous day for no protests to take place, highlighting the government's intention to project a peaceful image to foreign guests visiting Pakistan.

The interior minister assured that none of the police officers were armed and stated that any shots fired would be traced back to the source. He also pointed out that videos had surfaced showing individuals arriving with weapons, but declined to reveal the government's strategy for handling the situation.

Naqvi urged Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to prioritize his responsibility as a Pakistani over political affiliations and reconsider his approach. He emphasized that the entire province was available for protests, implying there was no need to target D-Chowk.

Furthermore, Naqvi revealed that 63 Afghan nationals had been arrested so far, mentioning that Afghan nationals were also detained during the previous protest. He added that efforts were underway to keep routes clear to ensure smooth operations.

Web Desk

National

