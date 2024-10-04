Mufti Muneeb announces his support for JI’s Alaqsa Million March

KARACHI - Mufti-e-Azam Pakistan Mufti Muneeb has announced his overwhelming support for Alaqsa Million March to be taken out by the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi on October 6 at Shahrah-e-Faisal.

JI Karachi Ameer Monem Zafar along with a delegation called on Mufti Muneeb at Jamia Naeemia, here on Thursday and invited him to the march. Later, the two held a joint press conference.

Speaking on the occasion, Monem Zafar highlighted the Israeli brutalities and genocide in Gaza and Lebanon.

He said that the Muslim leaders played a very nefarious role in this regard. He was of the view that the silent support by Muslim leaders enabled the Israeli regime to continue atrocities.

He further said that the Muslim leaders and the Muslim Umma are not on the same page. The JI leader further said that hearts of Muslim Umma beat with their brothers and sisters in Gaza and Lebanon. He said that Karachi has been the heart of Muslim Ummah and Karachiites always raise their voice and support for their Muslim brothers. He appealed Karachiites to participate in the million march to express solidarity with Palestinians and other victims of Israeli terrorism.

Speaking on the occasion, Mufti Muneeb not only announced his overwhelming support for the million march but also appealed to Karachiites to join the march. He said it is a religious and national obligation to express solidarity with Palestinians. He also highlighted the dual standards by the global community over the issue.