NCA organises painting, photography competitions

LAHORE - The National College of Arts (NCA) in collaboration with the National Commission on the Status of Women, (NCSW) organised painting and photography competitions as well as exhibition, here on Thursday. In the competition, the NCA students participated. The creations of the students were exhibited at the Zahoor-ul-Akhlaq Gallery, NCA. The aim of the competition was to give students an opportunity to understand the current issues faced by women and present their unique perspective through painting or photography. The topics of the competition include violence against women, women’s political representation, women’s economic empowerment, women with special needs, health and reproductive rights, and the role of women in Pakistan through digitalization.

Vice Chancellor NCA Professor Dr Murtaza Jafari said that the exhibition would play an important role in highlighting the problems faced by women at the social and cultural level.

At the end of the ceremony, prizes were distributed among the students.