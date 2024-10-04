Friday, October 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

NCA organises painting, photography competitions

NEWS WIRE
October 04, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

LAHORE  -  The National College of Arts (NCA) in collaboration with the National Commission on the Status of Women, (NCSW) organised painting and photography competitions as well as exhibition, here on Thursday. In the competition, the NCA students participated. The creations of the students were exhibited at the Zahoor-ul-Akhlaq Gallery, NCA. The aim of the competition was to give students an opportunity to understand the current issues faced by women and present their unique perspective through painting or photography. The topics of the competition include violence against women, women’s political representation, women’s economic empowerment, women with special needs, health and reproductive rights, and the role of women in Pakistan through digitalization.

Vice Chancellor NCA Professor Dr Murtaza Jafari said that the exhibition would play an important role in highlighting the problems faced by women at the social and cultural level.

President confers Nishan-e-Pakistan award on Malaysian PM

At the end of the ceremony, prizes were distributed among the students.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1727941174.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024