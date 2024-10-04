Friday, October 04, 2024
Newly-appointed PFA director South Punjab assumes charge

October 04, 2024
MULTAN   -   Newly appointed Director Operations Punjab Food Authority (PFA) South Punjab, Zubair Ahmad Ijaz took charge of his office here on Thursday.

He visited Multan Regional Directorate of the Punjab Food Authority, where he reviewed the performance of operational teams.

During his visit, Ijaz met the officers from different wings, including the operations teams, and received briefings on their methods of operation from Deputy Director operations, Tahir Saeed, and other officials.  He also conducted a thorough inspection of staff attendance.

Expressing satisfaction with the performance of food safety teams, Ijaz gave directions for further improvement in operational efficiency.

He emphasized that eradicating food adulteration and fraud in South Punjab was his top priority.

He further said that various measures would be taken to ensure the supply of high-quality milk and other essential food items to the public.

There was no room for leniency towards those who endanger public health,” said Ijaz.

