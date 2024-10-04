No leniency if PTI stages protest at D-Chowk today, warns Naqvi

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday warned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of dire consequences if it continued with its plan to hold a protest for today in the federal capital, at a time when the Malaysian Prime Minister is on a tour to Islamabad.

He advised the opposition party to defer its protests till October 17 to ensure peaceful conduct of upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, declaring that politics at the cost of national interest would not be allowed.

Speaking at a press conference, the interior minister said PTI’s protest scheduled for today (Friday) at Islamabad’s D-Chowk would bring a bad name for the country as the Malaysian PM was in the city. He recalled that a minor incident that took place during the visit of the then Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to Pakistan still haunts the country.

Jailed PTI chief Imran Khan has announced the protest against the government’s plan to bring major but controversial changes in the constitution.

The interior minister said those seeking to violate Section 144, imposed in the capital city, would be dealt with an iron hand. “Strict legal action would be taken against those who try to storm Islamabad,” he added

He said the state and the police were fully prepared to deal with any potential protests.

Naqvi informed reporters that foreign delegations from China and Saudi Arabia would be arriving in the federal capital in the coming days.

He said the SCO Summit, scheduled for October 15-16 in Islamabad was a major event taking place in the country after years.

He said additional paramilitary and army troops have already been called in for the security of the moot.

Talking about the expected participation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in Islamabad’s protest, he hoped that the CM would not make any move that brings bad name for the country.

The minister warned that anyone attempting to gather at D-Chowk would face strict consequences and no leniency would be shown to them. “We have made full arrangements in case of any protests in Islamabad, and I warn them now and there should be no complaints later.”

Meanwhile, Section 144, prohibiting gatherings, has been imposed in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha and Attock, Pakistan, in anticipation of the PTI protest.

A notification confirming the imposition of Section 144, effective from October 4 to 6, has been issued. Private schools in Islamabad will also remain closed on October 4.

In a statement, General Secretary of the Private Schools Association, Wahid Khan, said that the safety of children is their top priority. He stated that while they remained in contact with the Deputy Commissioner earlier in the day, they received no response in the afternoon. He expressed a desire to avoid causing hardship to students, noting that students already faced difficulties today due to roadblocks.

While on the other hand, the PTI leadership has announced to hold the protest at the D-Chowk at any cost.

Addressing a press conference here along with Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram here, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja has urged the followers and supporters to come out of their homes and join its protests countrywide to block the constitutional amendments only “for the sake of the country.”

PTI leader Omar Ayub said on Thursday that his party will stage a protest at D-Chowk at any cost.

Expressing his thoughts, he said: “Nobody can snatch the constitutional right from us. The cases that our party leaders are facing are all bogus.”

He took a jibe at the rulers, asserting, “The rulers are going for the constitutional amendment in a bid to hide their corruption.”

“We won’t let happen the constitutional amendment,” said Ayub.