Friday, October 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

OpenAI unveils new 'Canvas' feature for ChatGPT

OpenAI unveils new 'Canvas' feature for ChatGPT
Web Desk
4:50 PM | October 04, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Snippets

OpenAI has launched an interactive feature called “canvas” for ChatGPT, introducing a separate workspace alongside the traditional chat window to facilitate more efficient writing and coding.

The canvas allows users to generate text or code directly, highlight sections for editing, and make real-time adjustments, according to a report by TechCrunch. This development is part of a growing trend among AI providers toward creating editable workspaces to enhance the usability of generative AI tools.

Similar to Anthropic’s Artifacts, launched in June, and the popular coding assistant Cursor, OpenAI aims to expand its offerings and attract more paid users. Currently, AI chatbots face challenges in completing extensive projects from a single prompt, but they often provide solid starting points. The canvas feature enables users to correct errors in AI-generated outputs without needing to rework prompts or generate entirely new content.

Users can easily activate the canvas by selecting “GPT-4o with canvas” from the model picker or by typing “use canvas” when a separate workspace is advantageous for tasks like longer outputs or complex coding. TechCrunch demonstrated how this new feature can streamline tasks such as email composition, where users can prompt ChatGPT to draft an email that appears in the canvas.

Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to give rare Friday sermon after attack on Israel

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1728025613.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024