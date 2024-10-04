OpenAI unveils new 'Canvas' feature for ChatGPT

OpenAI has launched an interactive feature called “canvas” for ChatGPT, introducing a separate workspace alongside the traditional chat window to facilitate more efficient writing and coding.

The canvas allows users to generate text or code directly, highlight sections for editing, and make real-time adjustments, according to a report by TechCrunch. This development is part of a growing trend among AI providers toward creating editable workspaces to enhance the usability of generative AI tools.

Similar to Anthropic’s Artifacts, launched in June, and the popular coding assistant Cursor, OpenAI aims to expand its offerings and attract more paid users. Currently, AI chatbots face challenges in completing extensive projects from a single prompt, but they often provide solid starting points. The canvas feature enables users to correct errors in AI-generated outputs without needing to rework prompts or generate entirely new content.

Users can easily activate the canvas by selecting “GPT-4o with canvas” from the model picker or by typing “use canvas” when a separate workspace is advantageous for tasks like longer outputs or complex coding. TechCrunch demonstrated how this new feature can streamline tasks such as email composition, where users can prompt ChatGPT to draft an email that appears in the canvas.