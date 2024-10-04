Pakistan met office forecasts rain in upper regions from October 5 to 8

The Pakistan Meteorological Department, in its Friday forecast, predicted a change in weather with rainfall expected in the upper parts of the country from October 5 to 8.

The advisory indicated that a western wind system would enter the upper regions on October 5.

Rain is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Malakand, and Swabi, as well as in Mardan, Kurram, Orakzai, Kohat, Hangu, and Dera Ismail Khan from October 5 to 7.

Additionally, Islamabad, Quetta, and Zhob are also likely to witness rainfall during this period.