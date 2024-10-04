Friday, October 04, 2024
Pakistan met office forecasts rain in upper regions from October 5 to 8

Web Desk
9:18 PM | October 04, 2024
The Pakistan Meteorological Department, in its Friday forecast, predicted a change in weather with rainfall expected in the upper parts of the country from October 5 to 8.

The advisory indicated that a western wind system would enter the upper regions on October 5.

Rain is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Malakand, and Swabi, as well as in Mardan, Kurram, Orakzai, Kohat, Hangu, and Dera Ismail Khan from October 5 to 7.

Additionally, Islamabad, Quetta, and Zhob are also likely to witness rainfall during this period.

