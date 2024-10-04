Pakistan prepares to host SCO Summit

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar announced that comprehensive arrangements are underway for hosting the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Islamabad.

Addressing a news conference today, he highlighted that Pakistan will host a major international event after many decades, with heads of government from member countries expected to attend.

The Information Minister stated that Pakistan is achieving significant progress on the foreign policy front under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's leadership. He pointed to the recent visits of foreign delegations as proof of these diplomatic successes.

Tarar mentioned that the recent visit of the Malaysian Prime Minister was successful and will help strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and Malaysia in various sectors. He added that Malaysia has shown interest in importing rice and meat from Pakistan. Additionally, a high-level Saudi delegation is expected to visit Pakistan in the coming days.

The Information Minister also alluded to improved economic indicators, noting that international institutions and leaders are acknowledging Pakistan's progress. He urged the opposition to recognize these achievements. He emphasized that improving the lives of the common people remains the government's top priority.