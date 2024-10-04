Friday, October 04, 2024
Past in Perspective

“The cosmos is within us. We are made of star-stuff. We are a way for the universe to know itself.” –Carl Sagan

Past in Perspective
October 04, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

The invention of the telescope in the early 17th century marked a transformative moment in human understanding of the cosmos. Dutch spectacle maker Hans Lippershey is often credited with its creation around 1608. This optical marvel employed convex and concave lenses to magnify distant objects, enabling astronomers like Galileo Galilei to make groundbreaking observations. Galileo’s telescopic discoveries, such as the moons of Jupiter and the phases of Venus, challenged prevailing celestial views and supported the heliocentric model. The telescope not only revolutionised astronomy but also laid the foundation for advancements in optics, leading to a deeper exploration of the universe and shaping the scientific revolution.

