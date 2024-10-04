PHC directs Centre to provide FO response in Swati’s travel petition

Peshawar - The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday directed the federal government’s legal representative to provide a copy of the Foreign Office’s response to a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former senator Azam Swati.

Swati is seeking permission to travel to Afghanistan on diplomatic grounds with his wife. The former senator had approached the PHC after the federal government blocked him and his wife from traveling to Afghanistan on diplomatic grounds. The petition names several respondents, including the federal government, the deputy prime minister, the chief protocol officer, the deputy chief protocol officer of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Senate secretary, and the secretary of Foreign Affairs.

A division bench of the PHC, led by Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Wiqar Ahmad, heard the petition. Swati’s lawyer, Ali Azeem Afridi, informed the court that his client had been denied permission by the federal government to visit Afghanistan despite making the request for diplomatic travel.

In response, the deputy attorney general (DAG) stated that the Foreign Ministry had submitted its response earlier that morning. However, Swati’s counsel said they had not yet received a copy of the ministry’s reply. The court then directed the DAG to ensure that the petitioner’s lawyer is provided with the copy. The case was adjourned until October 22, leaving many to speculate on the outcome of this significant diplomatic matter and its potential implications for Swati’s political future.