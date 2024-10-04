Friday, October 04, 2024
PHC moves courts to DIK

Our Staff Reporter
October 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -   The Peshawar High Court has ordered the relocation of all courts from South Waziristan and Tank districts to DI Khan due to security concerns following attacks on judges and incidents of terrorism in the two districts. This decision was made during a meeting chaired by the Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court, attended by judges from Tank and judicial officers from South Waziristan. The courts will operate in DI Khan until security conditions improve, and all cases from Tank and South Waziristan will now be heard there.

The decision aims to ensure the safety of judicial officers in the respective districts.

Our Staff Reporter

