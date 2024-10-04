PHP Multan region’s September report highlights major operations

Khanewal - The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Multan Region has released its performance report for September 2024, recording a total of 633 cases. Key highlights of the report include:

The PHP inspected 575,956 individuals and 205,911 vehicles using the e-Police Post app and issued 38,585 e-challans for traffic violations, 393 for minors driving, and impounded 31 motorcycles. It provided 2,289 new driving licenses, renewed 150, and took legal action against 227 vehicles using illegal gas cylinders. PHP fined 316 vehicles for overspeeding, arrested 96 advertised criminals, 50 court absconders, and 46 proclaimed offenders. It recovered 45 stolen motorcycles and one car. The PHP registered 16 AMVO cases and two for Sound Act violations.

The PHP assisted 1,459 passengers with guidance and first aid was given to 32 injured persons in accidents. It addressed 254 encroachment issues to improve traffic flow. The PHP recovered illegal weapons, including one revolver and 71 bullets, in 20 cases. The PHP arrested drug dealers, recovering 627 liters of alcohol, 3,630 grams of hashish, 850 grams of opium, and 50 grams of heroin. Fined 1,582 overloaded vehicles for axle load management violations, collecting Rs 791,000.

Vehicles contributing to smog and air pollution, including 1,048 motorcycles, were fined Rs 459,300. SP Muhammad Salim Khan Niazi emphasized the need for officers to work diligently in safeguarding citizens’ lives and property.