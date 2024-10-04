Poetry festival marks Pak-China cultural connection

Peshawar - For the first time in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, nationally and internationally acclaimed poets gathered to celebrate the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China through poetry. The unique literary event was held at China Window, Peshawar’s Chinese cultural center, where poetry was recited in four languages—English, Urdu, Hindko, and Pashto—sending a heartfelt message of love and eternal friendship to the people of China.

Organized on the eve of China’s National Day, the poetry session featured distinguished poets including Mushtaq Shabab, Bushra Farrukh, Aziz Ijaz, Aseer Mangal, Samina Qadir, Khadim Ibrahim, Dr. Shahida Sardar, Muhammad Owais Qarni, Gul Arbab, and Professor Dr. Gulzar Jalal. Hosted by Professor Malik Arshad Hussain, the event showcased vibrant expressions of poetry that artfully wove together themes of friendship, progress, and China’s remarkable development.

For the first time, the Pakistan-China friendship was celebrated through English poetry, with contributions from Professor Dr. Gulzar Jalal and Professor Malik Arshad Hussain. Additionally, poetry in Pashto, Hindko, and Urdu enriched the event, creating a harmonious tapestry of languages and sentiments.

The chief guest, Provincial Secretary for Local Government and Rural Development Dawood Khan, lauded China Window for this groundbreaking initiative. He remarked that while China Window has organized numerous events over the past six years, this poetry festival marks a milestone in the literary world, opening a new chapter in cultural diplomacy through poetry.

Dawood Khan highlighted that China, while making immense progress in various fields, has also produced a rich cultural and literary legacy recognized globally. He praised the poets for their eloquence, noting that their verses touched the hearts of the audience and beautifully conveyed the spirit of Pak-China camaraderie. He emphasized the enduring significance of poetry in the region’s literary traditions and called for renewed focus on promoting literature to keep future generations connected to the nation’s cultural heritage.