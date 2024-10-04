Friday, October 04, 2024
Police delay FIR in gold robbery case

Our Staff Reporter
October 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -   The Tehkal police have yet to lodge an FIR in a brazen armed robbery where masked robbers, disguised as police, barged into a house in the congested Canal Town area ten days ago, escaping with 143 tolas of gold and one million rupees in cash.

The homeowner, Malik Tahir, reported that robbers dressed in police uniforms forcefully entered his house and looted gold and cash. He expressed frustration that ten days have passed, yet the Tehkal police have been reluctant to register an FIR.

He further complained that the police only recorded the case in the daily logbook without taking any further action. Meanwhile, the Tehkal police informed that a daily report was logged and an investigation is underway, assuring that an FIR will be registered soon.

The victim has requested the Inspector General of Police to take notice of the incident and direct the relevant police station to register the FIR, assist in recovering his hard-earned money, and ensure the culprits are brought to justice.

