President confers Nishan-e-Pakistan award on Malaysian PM

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari has conferred the award of Nishan-e-Pakistan upon Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim in recognition of his support for Islamic causes and for being a great friend of Pakistan.

During the ceremony held at the presidency here on Thursday, it was highlighted that the Malaysian Prime Minister was an avid reader of Allama Iqbal and acknowledged that his work has been a source of inspiration for him. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has been a prominent advocate of humanitarian causes and Islamic values throughout his political career. His leadership is marked by a profound commitment to promoting social justice and addressing global issues affecting the Islamic world.

He has also been a voice for the causes of self-determination movements and has particularly stood against oppression across the world.

The Malaysian Prime Minister continues to work tirelessly to counter Islamophobia striving to create interfaith harmony by fostering understanding and respect between different cultures and religions.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Ministers, Services Chiefs, diplomats, and senior government officials.

President Zardari also hosted a state dinner in honour of the visiting Malaysian Prime Minister and his delegation.

The National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) awarded an honorary Ph.D. degree to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim who is an ardent admirer of Dr. Muhammad Iqbal.

In his keynote address, Prime Minister Ibrahim noted that the works of Allama Iqbal especially in Shikwa, Jawab-e-Shikwa, Israr-e-Khudi and Reconstruction of Religious Thought in Islam, was a gift to the young generations of both Pakistan and Malaysia as these would give them purpose in life.