Protective measures approved for Mianwali villages

SARGODHA - The Divisional Development Working Party chaired by Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan on Thursday, approved a scheme by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to construct a protective wall and three studs on the right bank of the downstream area near Chashma Barrage in Piplan Tehsil, Mianwali.

This initiative aims to safeguard the villages of Baloch Khail and Shah Nawaz Wala from erosion.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 165.3 million. Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Khalid Goraya highlighted the urgency of the project, noting that erosion by the Indus River threatens a school and dozens of houses in Baloch Khail.

He emphasized that emergency measures are essential to protect these structures, as approximately 400 acres of agricultural land have already been lost to the river.

The meeting was attended by Director of Development Bilal Hassan, Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid Imran, and officials from the Public Health Engineering, Highways, Irrigation, and Buildings departments.

Commissioner reviews pace of work on Bismillah Park

Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan visited New Satellite Town, reviewed the ongoing project of PHA to convert Bismillah Park into a model park here on Thursday.

Director General Parks Horticulture Authority (PHA) Syed Touqeer Haider Kazmi,Deputy Director Admin and Finance Shafiq-ur-Rehman Niaz were also present on the occasion.

According to PHA media consultant Malik Shafqat Awan, after reviewing the ongoing initiatives and plans, the DG PHA Touqeer Haider Kazmi briefed Commissioner about the park land.

He said that under the project, a new fresh water bore was installed near the water supply, besides reshaping the walking track.More benches and new swings would be installed. He added that cement and welding repair work were also completed. Lights were installed and a selfie point was also setup in the park. Commissioner Sargodha expressed his satisfaction and directed to complete the ongoing projects in the park with full transparency within the stipulated time.