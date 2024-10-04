Friday, October 04, 2024
PTI protests: Punjab govt imposes Section 144 for six days

Our Staff Reporter
October 04, 2024
LAHORE   -   The Punjab government on Thursday imposed Section 144 for 6 days to maintain law and order situation in provincial metropolis.

According to details, the Punjab government had decided to implement Section 144 from October 3 to October 8.  Under this ban, all kinds of political gatherings, sit-ins, meetings and protests have would be completely banned. The notification issued by the home department said that this decision was taken on the recommendation of the district administration to ensure the safety of human lives and property. The notification further explains that any public gathering can become a soft target for terrorists.

It has also been directed to publicise the implementation of Section 144 widely for public awareness.

