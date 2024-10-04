Punjab CM launches Himmat Card project

LAHORE - In a significant initiative for differently-abled individuals, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Thursday launched the Himat Card designed to support 65,000 deserving recipients with a quarterly allowance of Rs. 10,500. The chief minister also announced enhancements to the program, transforming the Himat Card into a travel card that allows free travel on the Orange Line and Metro Buses in Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi. Beginning October 15, the Himat Card will be usable across Punjab.

During the launch ceremony, the chief minister directed the expansion of the program beyond the initial 65,000 cards, allowing individuals to apply for a Himat Card by sending a letter to her office. She warmly invited differently-abled individuals to sit beside her while ministers and officials took seats behind them, demonstrating her commitment to inclusivity.

The chief minister distributed Himat Cards to attendees and closely monitored the activation process, engaging personally with the recipients and showing particular affection towards the children present. One young recipient, Muhammad Azeem, expressed his gratitude by presenting a pencil drawing to her, stating that the Himat Card is a blessing for him and his peers. In her address, CM Maryam emphasized the importance of the Himat Card for those unable to earn a livelihood and highlighted that it would help alleviate the burdens on families. She praised the efforts of her team in launching the program and acknowledged the resilience of differently-abled individuals, commending their hope and courage. “The Rs. 10,500 may not seem substantial, but it provides essential support,” she said, assuring attendees that artificial limbs and other aids would also be made available. She reaffirmed her dedication to improving the lives of differently-abled people and noted their potential to contribute to society. CM Maryam highlighted the achievements of the PML-N government, stating that progress and welfare initiatives have consistently been prioritized.

She contrasted the current economic climate with the challenges faced in recent years, underscoring efforts to stabilize prices and improve living conditions.

The ceremony featured a documentary titled “Hope and Success Journey,” showcasing the Punjab government’s initiatives, including the Himat Card project. The event also included a presentation of the national anthem in sign language, emphasizing the celebration of differently-abled individuals.

Notable attendees included Senator Pervez Rashid, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, and other provincial ministers and officials, all united in support of this impactful program.