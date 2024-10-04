Friday, October 04, 2024
Punjab CM lays foundation stone of country's first autism school in Lahore

Web Desk
3:15 PM | October 04, 2024
National

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz has laid the foundation of Pakistan’s first government autism school.

Punjab CM visited the autism school model and she was briefed about the first autism school.

The first autism school will include ground and first floor, having 11 class rooms for junior section and 10 for senior section.

The ground floor would have cubical speech session, 10 classrooms, a therapy room, a pre-vocational training room, a daily living activity room and a computer room.

Three class rooms, multi-purpose hall, committee room, library, and resource room will be built for the first floor.
Autism schools would have capacity to construct additional two floors for the future use.

Security wall, fire alarm, telephone exchange, over header reservoir would be installed in the autism school.

The construction of an autism school will be completed in one year on the direction of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz.

Punjab CM has directed immediate recruitment of autism experts and preparation of projects with the consultation of experts.

PHC grants protective bail to CM Gandapur

Maryam Nawaz asserted that autistic children deserved kindness, empathy and love and the first school of autism was very close to her heart.

