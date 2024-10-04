Punjab deploys Rangers, imposes Section 144 in four cities amid PTI protest call

The Punjab government has deployed Rangers in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Attock, and Sargodha after enforcing Section 144 to ban political gatherings, protests, and rallies.

As per details, the ban will be in effect from October 4 to October 6, with Rangers called to maintain order. Three companies of Rangers have been stationed in Lahore for security on October 5.

The decision to impose the restrictions and deploy Rangers was made based on recommendations from the district administration.

In response to PTI’s protest call, Islamabad police have formed seven special teams to arrest protestors, each consisting of 15-17 personnel, targeting local activists and protestors traveling to the capital.

The teams will operate under the leadership of Superintendents of Police (SPs), with each team being headed by a sub-inspector rank officer, sources claimed.