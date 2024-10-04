Friday, October 04, 2024
Punjab government orders arrest of 1,590 PTI workers ahead of Lahore protest

Punjab government orders arrest of 1,590 PTI workers ahead of Lahore protest
Web Desk
9:13 PM | October 04, 2024
The Punjab government has issued orders to arrest 1,590 workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ahead of their planned protest on October 5 in Lahore, declaring those detained as miscreants.

In response to the protest announcement, containers were placed around Minar-e-Pakistan Ground, and a heavy police presence, including Rangers troops, was deployed following the enforcement of Section 144 in four cities of Punjab.

The imposition of Section 144 for six days in Lahore was subsequently challenged in the Lahore High Court.

The authorities took measures to prevent the PTI protest at Greater Iqbal Park by placing containers and deploying police near Minar-e-Pakistan Park.

