Rashid Malik secures 60+ singles title at ITF Dubai Masters

LAHORE - Pakistan’s one of the top ITF senior players, Rashid Malik, claimed victory in the 60+ singles final at the ITF Dubai Masters MT200, currently underway in Dubai. Malik faced his doubles partner, Andrew Hibell of Great Britain, in a competitive final of the 60 plus singles. He dominated the first set, winning 6-2, and though Hibell put up a stronger resistance in the second, Malik secured the match with a 6-3 win, clinching the prestigious title. Later, Malik and Hibell will team up for the 60+ doubles final, where they will face the Indian duo of Garcian Lobo and Abdul Raheem. The Pak-British pair is confident in their partnership and aims to clinch the doubles title. If the Pak-Britain wins the doubles title, it will be second crown for Pakistan’s top senior player Rashid Malik. In an earlier upset in the 45 plussingles category, India’s fifth-seed Krishna Kumar stunned Pakistan’s third-seed Shehryar Salamat in the quarterfinals. Prior to the loss, ShehryarwSalamat had easily dispatched India’s Ramakrishnan Rajkumar with a commanding 6-1, 6-0 victory.