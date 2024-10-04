Revealing the roots of Pakistan’s Home Test struggles

The conclusion of the historic “Banglawash” in Rawalpindi has put to rest the long-standing debate over Pakistan’s dead pitches. Both Tests in the series produced results on competitive tracks, offering relief to frustrated players and fans.

However, this series revealed a more pressing concern: Pakistan’s inability to secure victories at home, highlighted by a shocking defeat to a comparatively weaker Bangladesh side. While bowlers often shoulder the blame for failing to take 20 wickets, Pakistan’s batting failures—even on so-called “dead” tracks—are equally alarming.

Reflecting on the 2022 series against England, their aggressive “Bazball” approach aimed to force results in Pakistan. In a bold declaration, Ben Stokes set Pakistan a target of 342 on a Rawalpindi pitch where only 17 wickets fell in the first three days. Despite favorable conditions, Pakistan’s batting crumbled, failing to win or even draw in what became the highest-scoring match ever to produce a result. While bowlers conceded over 500 runs on the first day, the batters were given an ideal platform to change the game but ultimately underperformed.

This pattern continued in the second Test in Multan, where Pakistan faltered while chasing 355. By the third Test in Karachi, England had completed a 3-0 whitewash, with Pakistan’s batting lineup repeatedly underperforming. Against New Zealand, Pakistan managed two draws but still struggled to find a winning formula.

In August 2024, Pakistan faced Bangladesh in a two-Test series at home. Despite confidence, Pakistan was stunned by a 10-wicket defeat in the first Test. The decision to field an all-pace attack, excluding a frontline spinner, backfired. Bangladesh posted a formidable 565, while Pakistan collapsed to just 146—its lowest-ever home total against Bangladesh.

The second Test presented a more balanced contest, with both teams showing fight. Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan took a five-wicket haul, while Pakistan’s Khurram Shahzad matched that feat. In a dramatic morning session, Shahzad and Mir Hamza reduced Bangladesh to 26/6. However, despite gaining the upper hand, Pakistan’s batting faltered again, posting just 172—marking their second-lowest total against Bangladesh in home Tests.

Key statistics from the last eight home Tests highlight Pakistan’s persistent struggles. Only two players averaged above 50 in the second innings, while most batters struggle below 30. This issue is particularly concerning on pitches criticized for being flat and unchallenging.

Opposition teams have targeted Pakistan’s batters with a consistent strategy: bowling outside the off-stump. This tactic has exposed vulnerabilities, leading to repeated collapses. In the final Test against Bangladesh, eight Pakistani batters fell to deliveries in that channel. Notably, Pakistan’s batters average just 23.76 against balls bowled outside the off-stump, with 63 wickets lost to this strategy.

Ultimately, while much attention has been placed on pitches and bowlers, the inability to handle pressure in key moments is a significant factor in Pakistan’s home Test struggles. Test captain Shan Masood acknowledged this after the Bangladesh whitewash, stating, “We need to work on handling pressure situations better.”

By Muhammad Abu Bakar Farooq

- The writer is a software engineer who employs data and statistics to dissect intricacies with precision and insight. @abubakartarar_