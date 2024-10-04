Friday, October 04, 2024
Russia confirms capturing Ukraine's key city of Vuhledar

Anadolu
10:29 AM | October 04, 2024
In a major victory for Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine, the Defense Ministry in Moscow confirmed on Thursday that Russian troops have taken complete control of the key eastern city of Vuhledar.

"As a result of the decisive actions of the units of the Vostok (East) group of forces, the settlement of Vuhledar of the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," the ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine on Wednesday said it ordered the withdrawal of its troops from the city following a major offensive by Russian forces.

Ukrainian higher command authorized their withdrawal to “preserve personnel and combat equipment” as well as to take up new positions amid a threat of encirclement, according to a statement by the Khortytsia operational-strategic group, a unit of Ukraine’s Ground Forces.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1727941174.jpg

