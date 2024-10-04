Russian deputy chief lauds professionalism of Pakistan armed forces

Deputy Chief of General Staff of the , Colonel General Sergey Yurvavich Istrakov, praised the professionalism of Pakistan's armed forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

During an official visit to Pakistan, the Russian military official conveyed his views in a meeting with the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, at Joint Staff Headquarters.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the positive trajectory of bilateral defence cooperation and discussed the evolving regional security situation, focusing on promoting regional peace and stability, according to a statement from Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).