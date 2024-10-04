Saif accuses PML-N of exploiting state resources

Peshawar - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Saif, has accused the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Nawaz) of exploiting state resources and national institutions for its political agenda. He asserted that the party is employing a confrontational approach to mask its nefarious intentions.

In response to a statement by Senator Faisal Vawda, Barrister Saif described Vawda as a runaway politician who is merely a puppet. He urged Shahbaz Sharif and Maryam Safdar to cleanse their consciences and clarify their legitimacy as public representatives.

Barrister Saif emphasized that while the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees the right to protest, the federal government is resorting to a politics of confrontation. He lamented that the PML-N has consistently employed the Punjab card for its political advantage.

He highlighted the PML-N’s history of violent repression against peaceful protests by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), recalling a recent incident where unarmed demonstrators faced gunfire, roadblocks, and excessive use of tear gas—behaviors he described as the party’s longstanding modus operandi. He referenced the Model Town incident and noted that PML-N supporters had previously attacked the Supreme Court. Barrister Saif characterized the PML-N’s oppressive actions as tantamount to insurrection against democracy. He further accused the party and its affiliates of stealing the public mandate and imposing themselves forcibly on the populace.

He called for urgent reforms in the country, insisting that politics should be entrusted solely to legitimate political institutions, rather than being manipulated by the current federal government, which has allegedly sacrificed all institutions at the altar of its corrupt political practices.