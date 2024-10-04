SAU to hold pre-entry test on October 12

HYDERABAD - Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tando Jam, is set to hold the entry test for its undergraduate degree programs on Saturday, October 12, 2024. The test will include admissions for SAU’s main campus as well as its affiliated Umerkot Campus and Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technologies. To ensure that candidates from across the region can easily access the test centers, four locations have been established. These include Public School Hyderabad, Umerkot Campus, Public School Sukkur, and, for candidates from Balochistan, Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering, and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) in Quetta. Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri chairs meeting to focused on finalizing the arrangements for the test. Dr. Marri stressed the importance of ensuring smooth operations and maintaining high levels of security for all candidates.

He emphasized that every effort is being made to provide a seamless experience, from the registration process to the execution of the test. Sub-committees have been formed to address specific to ensure a well-coordinated process.

Chairman of the Admission Committee Dr. Inayatullah Rajper, Chairman of the Management Committee Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Registrar Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi, Director Finance Syed Fida Hussain Shah, Dr. Bachal Bhutto, Dr. Javed Sheikh, Dr. Aijaz Soomro, and Dr. Shahnawaz Mari, Fahad Ahmed Qureshi, Gul Sher Lochi, and Sajid Aziz Samo attended the meeting.