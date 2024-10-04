Friday, October 04, 2024
Seminar highlights drug abuse concerns among youth

Our Staff Reporter
October 04, 2024
Peshawar   -  The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism (KPCVE) organized a seminar at Khyber Medical University, Peshawar, addressing the rising concerns of drug abuse and youth delinquency in the region.

The seminar brought together experts, academics, students, and civil society representatives to discuss preventive strategies. Dr. Qasim Khan, Director General of KPCVE, emphasized the importance of community involvement in combating drug abuse, stressing that the issue threatens both youth wellbeing and regional security.

Dr. Ayaz, Chief Coordination Officer at KPCVE, and Dr. Zia-ul-Haq, VC of Khyber Medical University, called for collective efforts in education and rehabilitation to address this growing social challenge. Islamic scholar Prof Dr. Abdur-Rehman emphasized Islam’s emphasis on mercy and rehabilitation for those struggling with addiction.

The seminar concluded with recommendations to enhance collaboration between government agencies, educational institutions, and civil society to develop long-term programs aimed at preventing drug abuse and rehabilitating those affected

