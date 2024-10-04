Session on stress management, child protection held in Attock 

ATTOCK - Stress management and child protection session was organized for the head teachers by Deputy District Education Officer Female Wing Fateh Jang. The session was attended by Deputy District Education Officer Female Wing Sidra Batool, Secondary School Heads, all the Assistant Education Officers and Heads of Elementary schools. Ms Tahira Javed and Ms Aruba, Consultant Clinical Psychologists spoke about stress management and child protection and answered various questions asked by the participants. The participants described the session as very useful and described it as a revolutionary step. Deputy District Education Officer Madam Sidra Batool said that this is the first step in terms of mental health.