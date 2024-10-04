Sindh govt launches Pakistan’s first online auction for premium number plates

KARACHI - In a historic initiative, the Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department of the Government of Sindh has launched Pakistan’s first online auction for premium number plates.

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced in a tweet and a statement on social media that premium number plates will be auctioned in platinum, gold, and silver categories to raise funds for housing projects for flood victims. All proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Sindh People’s Housing Project to support those affected by the floods.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated, ‘This is an important step by the Government of Sindh in its journey toward modern public service. Citizens can register themselves and participate in the online auction to win exclusive number plates while contributing to a worthy cause.’ He mentioned that participants can register for the auction through the official website.

Awareness session for LHWs, LH Supervisors held

An awareness session was organized by the international organization, Nutrition International for lady health workers & lady health supervisors here at Korangi District Health Office.

The objective of the seminar was to orient participants on the importance of fortification of Vitamin A & D in edible oil/ghee, iron, folic acid, calcium, and iodine for better health and fulfilling the requirement of micronutrient deficiencies. Zonal Manager, Nutrition International Zainul Abdin, said that the shortage of vitamin A and D in the country was a matter of great concern. To fulfill micronutrient deficiencies, mill owners have been bound by law in the country for the fortification of vitamin A & D. As per that law no mill will produce edible oil and ghee without fortifying required vitamins.

Sindh Food Authority will take strict action against the mill owners not following the fortification law. So the public should use fortified oil.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Manager, Nutrition International Mueen Qureshi informed that lack of Vitamin A & D causes many diseases related to eye and bone weaknesses. For this, during the public awareness sessions, women and men should be aware that open oil should not be used at all and there is a need to encourage the consumption of fortified edible oil which is necessary for the health. DHO Shah Muhammad Shaikh also insisted on participants to convey key messages related to food fortification at house hold level and discourage the use of open oil and use only fortified oil having the fortified logo printed on brands.