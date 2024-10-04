Sohail sisters strike gold, silver and bronze at Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship

Pakistan's powerlifting stars, , made their nation proud by securing gold, silver, and bronze medals at the in Sun City, South Africa, on Friday.

Twinkle Sohail earned a silver medal in the highly competitive 84kg classic bench press category, adding to Pakistan's success on the international stage. Earlier in the day, her sisters, Sybil and Veronica, also delivered remarkable performances.

Sybil clinched the gold medal in the 47kg category of the classic bench press event, taking the top spot and securing a prestigious victory for Pakistan. Veronica, competing in the 52kg category, showcased her strength and determination, winning the bronze medal. The gold medal in this category went to a powerlifter from England, while an Indian athlete took home the silver.

The , taking place from October 4 to 13, features athletes from 15 countries, including powerlifting teams from Australia, England, Canada, India, and host nation South Africa. Other participating nations include Isle of Man, Sri Lanka, Northern Ireland, Wales, Singapore, New Zealand, Scotland, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Pakistan’s gold medalist, Muhammad Nooh Dastagir Butt, is also set to compete in the Men's category of the championship, while Hasnain Raza Haider Ali and Dr. Adnan will participate in the master's categories. These athletes are scheduled to depart for South Africa on October 6.