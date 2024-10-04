Systems Limited and Temenos showcase the future of AI-driven banking at Bank of the Future Forum

Systems Limited and Temenos hosted the 13th edition of “The Bank of the Future Forum (BOFF)”. This year the event brought together over 500 banking leaders and technology experts under the theme “Banking Modernization in the Era of AI.” The event highlighted AI's transformative role in banking, covering key topics such as digital innovations, cloud adoption, Islamic banking, and payment modernization.

An important highlight of the event was the address by Mr Jameel Ahmad, Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) "We must understand new trends and challenges, as they are both innovative and disruptive. One such trend is the rapid advancement of computing power and storage, leading to the rise of cloud computing and mobile smartphones that are now more powerful than the computers of yesteryear..

Innovation in banking is the future and plays a pivotal role in driving Pakistan’s economic growth. Over the last two decades, we’ve witnessed a technological revolution, enabling banks to better cater to customers' needs with tailored products. The State Bank has been instrumental in modernizing the nation's financial services industry through various initiatives, one of which is RAAST, launched in 2021. RAAST has successfully processed nearly 850 million transactions worth over PKR 19 trillion, with 380 million unique IDs registered, and its adoption continues to rise.

As a result of these efforts, today, Pakistan has around 59 million branchless banking wallets, 19 million mobile banking apps, 3.7 million e-money wallets, and 12 million internet banking users. Since 2020, the number of retail transactions processed digitally has increased by 30%, and the share of digital payments in total retail payments by volume has grown from 76% in FY 2023 to 84% in FY 2024.

Other key sessions included a keynote by Asif Peer, Group CEO and Managing Director of Systems Limited, who highlighted Systems’ unwavering commitment to building the Banks of the Future. He unveiled how their innovation and AI-driven solutions and deep expertise continue to power the transformation of financial institutions. Ammara Masood, Global Industries GM BFS at Systems Limited, provided a comprehensive overview of the current challenges and opportunities in Pakistan’s banking sector, shedding light on emerging trends, regulatory developments, and technological advancements shaping its future.

A focused panel explored the roadmap for converting to Islamic banking as mandated by the SBP, featuring leaders from BankIslami, Meezan Bank and Temenos. Industry leaders discussed shariah compliance and how banks are undertaking this transition.

BOFF 2024 also welcomed global sponsors and key partners, including Nevis Security, AWS, Salesforce, HID Global, Dell, Awan Distribution, and Formpipe, who led discussions on securing banking infrastructure and showcased how their solutions deliver real-world innovations for the banking sector.