Traders congratulate new SCCI office bearers

Peshawar - Traders from various sectors in Peshawar extended their congratulations to the newly elected office bearers of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). The business community expressed optimism that the new leadership would work diligently to address the issues facing local traders.

On Thursday, delegations of traders associated with different sectors visited the chamber house to congratulate the newly elected president, Fazl Muqeem Khan, along with vice presidents Jalil Jan and Shehryar Khan. Among those present were notable figures from the Sadaat family of Peshawar, including Syed Zahir Ali Shah, former presidents Fuad Ishaq, Haji Afzal, Zahid Shinwari, Hasnain Khurshid, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, and Sohail Javed, along with newly elected members of the chamber’s executive committee, commercial exporters, importers, and members of the women’s chamber.

Fazl Muqeem welcomed all delegations and expressed his understanding of the difficulties faced by the business community. He assured that he would consult with traders to formulate viable proposals. The SCCI president acknowledged the numerous challenges currently confronting the business community and urged the government and relevant departments to take practical steps to address these issues.

He called on the government and the FBR to implement reforms that would bring new taxpayers into the fold rather than burdening existing ones.

Additionally, he highlighted the challenges faced by the CNG and petroleum sectors, emphasizing the importance of consulting the chamber and the business community when formulating policies and regulations. This approach, he noted, would help prevent hurdles in implementation and foster a cooperative atmosphere between government departments and the business community.