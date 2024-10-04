Treasure hunter finally finds Golden Owl after decades

PARIS - The world’s longest treasure hunt appears to have come to an end, after an announcement in France that a buried statuette of a golden owl has finally been unearthed after 31 years. “We confirm that the replica of the golden owl was dug up last night, and that simultaneously a solution has been sent on the online verification system,” reads a post published on Thursday morning on the hunt’s official chatline. “It is therefore now pointless travelling to dig at any place you believe the cache might be situated.” The message was posted by Michel Becker, who illustrated the original Chouette d’Or (golden owl) book and sculpted the buried statuette in 1993. No further information about the site or the finder was available and Mr Becker was not contactable by telephone. Tens of thousands of people have taken part in the search, which has spawned a huge secondary literature in books, pamphlets and Internet sites. They have all been following 11 complicated puzzles set out in the first book by its creator, Max Valentin. When he died in 2009, Mr Becker took over the operation. The complex clues were supposed to lead to a precise point somewhere in France, where a bronze replica of the actual golden owl would be found under the ground. The winner would get the precious gold original. A documentary on the treasure hunt by French broadcaster Canal+ said earlier this year that the value of the owl is estimated to be €150,000 (£126,000).

The world of chouetteurs – as the treasure-hunters are called – was in uproar on Thursday morning as news of the reported find spread. “Finally – liberated!” reads one post on the hunt’s chatline on the Discord forum. “I didn’t think I’d live to see the day,” reads another. And: “It’s like Covid. So good when it’s over.”

“Curiously, I’m relieved. I’m desperate to know the solutions now to see if I was on the right path,” comments another user. Some hunters remained sceptical, fearing that the cache might have been discovered with a metal detector. Under the rules, the finder has to show that they correctly solved the enigmas and did not just stumble upon the owl by chance.

The hunt was mired in legal rows for some years after Mr Valentin’s death, and not all owl-hunters accepted Mr Becker’s inheritance of the central role. Mr Becker himself originally had no knowledge of the situation of the buried owl. The solution was in a sealed envelope in the possession of Mr Valentin’s family.

But after the legal difficulties were resolved, Mr Becker read the solution and travelled to the spot to verify that the owl was still there.

In recent years, he has released more clues to the owl community, triggering interest in a new generation of chouetteurs.