Usman Qadir announces retirement from international cricket

LAHORE - Leg-spinner Usman Qadir announced his retirement from Pakistan cricket on Thursday, reflecting on how each moment with the national team has profoundly shaped his career and enriched his life. The 31-year-old took to social media to express his gratitude to coaches and teammates who supported him throughout his journey. “Today, I am announcing my retirement from Pakistan cricket. As I look back on this incredible journey, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude. It has been an immense honor to represent my country, and I am thankful for the support of my coaches and teammates who have been with me every step of the way,” he wrote. He continued, “From unforgettable victories to the challenges we faced together, each moment has shaped my career and enriched my life. I am deeply appreciative of the passionate fans who have always stood by me; your unwavering support has meant the world.” “I carry with me the spirit of Pakistan cricket and the cherished memories we created together. Thank you for everything,” he added as he steps into this new chapter.