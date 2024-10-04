Friday, October 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Usman Qadir announces retirement from international cricket

Staff Reporter
October 04, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -   Leg-spinner Usman Qadir announced his retirement from Pakistan cricket on Thursday, reflecting on how each moment with the national team has profoundly shaped his career and enriched his life. The 31-year-old took to social media to express his gratitude to coaches and teammates who supported him throughout his journey. “Today, I am announcing my retirement from Pakistan cricket. As I look back on this incredible journey, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude. It has been an immense honor to represent my country, and I am thankful for the support of my coaches and teammates who have been with me every step of the way,” he wrote. He continued, “From unforgettable victories to the challenges we faced together, each moment has shaped my career and enriched my life. I am deeply appreciative of the passionate fans who have always stood by me; your unwavering support has meant the world.” “I carry with me the spirit of Pakistan cricket and the cherished memories we created together. Thank you for everything,” he added as he steps into this new chapter.

President confers Nishan-e-Pakistan award on Malaysian PM

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1727941174.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024