16 BZU girls fall unconscious due to gas leak in passenger vehicle

VEHARI - In a harrowing incident that underscores a critical safety concern, 16 female students went uncon­scious due to a gas leak from the cylinder of the passenger van during en route from Burewala to Multan, on Sunday. Shockingly, this incident high­lights the authorities’ disregard for ensuring the safety of such vehicles. The mishap occurred as the van Pul-14 (Jehanian) on its journey to Multan. Suddenly, a gas leak from the vehicle’s cylinder left all 16 female students unconscious. Adding to the alarming situation, the van’s driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene, leaving the helpless stu­dents behind. Prompt action by the police led to the transportation of the affected students to hos­pital. It is crucial to note that all these female stu­dents are enrolled at Zakaria University and were returning from their Sunday vacation.

This unfortunate incident serves as a stark remind­er of the pressing need for stricter regulations and oversight regarding the installation and maintenance of gas cylinders in passenger vans. The safety of pas­sengers must be a top priority for authorities, said Mu­hammad Asghar, a guardian of two female students. Three girls are stated to be in a critical position. How­ever, the rest of all are stable, said sources.