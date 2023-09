QUETTA - A mild in­tensity earthquake on Sunday jolted the areas of Balochistan bordering Afghanistan. Accord­ing to seismological depart­ments, tremours measuring 3.1 in Richter scale were felt in border areas of Balochistan. The epi-centre of quake was stated 79 kilometer North-West of Quetta, at depth of 56 kilometer inside earth. However, no causality or property damages were reported due to quake.